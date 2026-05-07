Cognex Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX - Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 9,163 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 652% compared to the average daily volume of 1,218 call options.

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Insider Activity at Cognex

In related news, Director Robert Willett sold 177,052 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $10,338,066.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Angelos Papadimitriou sold 4,150 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $230,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at $901,618.76. The trade was a 20.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 196,083 shares of company stock valued at $11,419,321 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cognex by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,598,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $842,522,000 after purchasing an additional 374,999 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Cognex by 173,138.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,477,448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $376,979,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471,400 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Cognex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,101,583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $292,224,000 after purchasing an additional 76,212 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in Cognex by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,013,184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $252,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Cognex by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,314,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $191,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,629 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cognex and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognex presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $60.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cognex

Cognex Trading Up 11.9%

CGNX traded up $7.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.70. 3,244,950 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,734. Cognex has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $71.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.89 and a beta of 1.48.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $252.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Cognex's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cognex will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Cognex's dividend payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

More Cognex News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cognex this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — Cognex reported EPS of $0.34 vs. consensus ~$0.25 and revenue of $268.4M, +24% YoY, signaling healthy demand and margin leverage. View Press Release

Q1 results beat expectations — Cognex reported EPS of $0.34 vs. consensus ~$0.25 and revenue of $268.4M, +24% YoY, signaling healthy demand and margin leverage. Positive Sentiment: Company raised Q2 2026 guidance: EPS $0.40–$0.44 vs. street ~$0.30 and revenue guidance $280M–$300M vs. consensus ~$269M — a clear upward revision that supports near-term earnings revisions and multiple expansion. PR Newswire Release

Company raised Q2 2026 guidance: EPS $0.40–$0.44 vs. street ~$0.30 and revenue guidance $280M–$300M vs. consensus ~$269M — a clear upward revision that supports near-term earnings revisions and multiple expansion. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market coverage highlight the beat and momentum — coverage notes Cognex is helping drive Nasdaq tech momentum, reinforcing positive investor attention. Cognex Surge Drives Nasdaq Composite Momentum In Tech

Analysts and market coverage highlight the beat and momentum — coverage notes Cognex is helping drive Nasdaq tech momentum, reinforcing positive investor attention. Positive Sentiment: Product/strategy upgrade — Cognex launched a high-performance embedded AI vision system powered by Qualcomm, which could expand addressable market in edge AI vision applications and support longer-term revenue growth. Product Launch

Product/strategy upgrade — Cognex launched a high-performance embedded AI vision system powered by Qualcomm, which could expand addressable market in edge AI vision applications and support longer-term revenue growth. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend declared — Cognex announced a quarterly dividend of $0.085/share (ex-div May 21, payable Jun 4), a modest yield (~0.5%) that signals cash return to shareholders but is small relative to growth profile.

Dividend declared — Cognex announced a quarterly dividend of $0.085/share (ex-div May 21, payable Jun 4), a modest yield (~0.5%) that signals cash return to shareholders but is small relative to growth profile. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage on valuation and momentum — several pieces assess valuation after the recent run-up; investors should weigh strong growth and raised guidance against a rich P/E and prior appreciation. Assessing Cognex Valuation

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation is a leading provider of machine vision systems, software, sensors and industrial barcode readers used to automate manufacturing, logistics and distribution processes. The company designs and develops vision-based products that help manufacturers and logistics operators inspect, identify and guide parts, assemblies and packaged goods in real time. Its solutions are applied in a broad range of industries, including automotive, electronics, semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and general manufacturing.

The company's product portfolio includes stand-alone vision systems, vision sensors and deep learning-based software platforms that enable automated inspection, quality control and traceability.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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