Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.34 per share and revenue of $5.4119 billion for the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.700 EPS. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.56%.The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.3%

CTSH opened at $60.45 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $57.39 and a one year high of $87.03. The company has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $62.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.26.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Cognizant Technology Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, insider Surya Gummadi sold 1,728 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total transaction of $143,527.68. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,741.46. This trade represents a 6.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 844 shares of the information technology service provider's stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 1,240 shares of the information technology service provider's stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $107.00 price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $72.00 price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $83.00 price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $98.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $85.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions NASDAQ: CTSH is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

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