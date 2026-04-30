Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target Lowered to $63.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the information technology service provider's stock. Morgan Stanley's price target suggests a potential upside of 19.42% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CTSH. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho set a $87.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $74.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $81.05.

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Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.75. 4,235,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,440,894. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $52.33 and a 1 year high of $87.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.12 and a 200-day moving average of $71.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.41 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.56%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.630-5.770 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Surya Gummadi sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total value of $143,527.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,641 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,129,741.46. This trade represents a 6.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $690,959,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $673,651,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,834,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $234,671,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,262,362 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $1,243,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Cognizant Technology Solutions

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About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions NASDAQ: CTSH is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

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