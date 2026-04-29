Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Nomura lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $92.00. Nomura currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions traded as low as $52.44 and last traded at $54.1780, with a volume of 473543 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.12.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CTSH. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $82.85.

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Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, insider Surya Gummadi sold 1,728 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total value of $143,527.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,641 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,129,741.46. The trade was a 6.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

More Cognizant Technology Solutions News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cognizant Technology Solutions this week:

Institutional Trading of Cognizant Technology Solutions

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 118.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 569 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.4% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 231.4% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,667 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 20,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company's stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.56%.The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.630-5.770 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions's dividend payout ratio is 29.01%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions NASDAQ: CTSH is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

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