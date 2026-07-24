Go Pro
→ The end may be near for these iconic stocks (From Chaikin Analytics) (Ad)tc pixel

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
Cohen & Steers logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Cohen & Steers shares rose above their 200-day moving average during Friday’s trading, reaching as high as $82.68 and last trading near $81.31. The move came on volume of 236,769 shares.
  • Analysts remain cautious overall, with a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00, though Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating with an $84 target.
  • Latest earnings showed mixed results: quarterly EPS of $0.85 missed expectations by a penny, while revenue of $151.84 million beat estimates and rose 12.2% year over year.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $69.50 and traded as high as $82.68. Cohen & Steers shares last traded at $81.3140, with a volume of 236,769 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $76.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $151.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $149.45 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 28.82%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Cohen & Steers's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.21%.

Insider Transactions at Cohen & Steers

In other Cohen & Steers news, EVP Daniel Noonan sold 4,360 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total value of $337,158.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 28,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,979.06. The trade was a 13.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 45.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers by 345.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 569 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 754.9% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 607 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company's stock.

About Cohen & Steers

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly traded investment management firm specializing in real estate securities and alternative income strategies. Founded in 1986 by Martin Cohen and Robert Steers, the company has built a reputation for expertise in listed real estate investment trusts (REITs) and related equities. Headquartered in New York City, Cohen & Steers applies a research-driven approach to identify value and income opportunities across global property markets.

The firm offers a diverse range of investment products, including mutual funds, closed-end funds, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Cohen & Steers Right Now?

Before you consider Cohen & Steers, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cohen & Steers wasn't on the list.

While Cohen & Steers currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
By Chris Markoch | July 18, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines