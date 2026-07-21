Cohort's (CHRT) "Buy" Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Cohort (LON:CHRT - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,630 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank's price target suggests a potential upside of 26.76% from the company's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cohort from GBX 1,740 to GBX 1,760 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a GBX 1,300 target price on shares of Cohort in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 1,563.33.

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Cohort Stock Performance

Shares of Cohort stock opened at GBX 1,285.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £589.34 million, a P/E ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.34. Cohort has a 52 week low of GBX 881.10 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,612. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,260.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,229.47.

Cohort (LON:CHRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported GBX 61.93 EPS for the quarter. Cohort had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 13.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cohort will post 42.7951807 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Simon Walther sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,331, for a total value of £6,907.89. 28.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cohort Company Profile

Cohort plc is the parent company of seven innovative, agile and responsive businesses based in the UK, Australia, Germany and Portugal, providing a wide range of services and products for domestic and export customers in defence and related markets. The Group is split into two segments: Communications and Intelligence - EID designs and manufactures advanced communications systems for naval and military customers. Cohort acquired a majority stake in June 2016. www.eid.pt - EM Solutions designs, assembles, tests, and supports satellite communications on-the-move terminals for defence and government customers.

Further Reading

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