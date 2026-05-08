Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Friday,MarketScreener reports. Robert W. Baird's price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.73% from the stock's previous close.

COIN has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $505.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $281.00 to $254.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, China Renaissance cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $301.50 to $223.20 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $252.91.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on COIN

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ COIN opened at $183.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business's 50 day moving average price is $189.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.92. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $139.36 and a fifty-two week high of $444.64.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 10,020 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 377,201 shares in the company, valued at $75,440,200. This represents a 2.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,990 shares of company stock worth $6,013,920. Corporate insiders own 16.66% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 546.4% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 181 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Coinbase Global

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Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

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