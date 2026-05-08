Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target dropped by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the cryptocurrency exchange's stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt's price target indicates a potential downside of 42.03% from the stock's current price.

COIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. China Renaissance lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $301.50 to $223.20 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Benchmark lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $267.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $151.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $252.24.

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Coinbase Global Price Performance

COIN stock traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.77. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,027,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,584,606. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $139.36 and a 12 month high of $444.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.92.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm's revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 10,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 377,201 shares in the company, valued at $75,440,200. This trade represents a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 29,990 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,920 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.66% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,400,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $5,970,285,000 after buying an additional 184,043 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,098,062 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $1,374,080,000 after buying an additional 189,080 shares during the period. Paradigm Operations LP increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Operations LP now owns 4,262,458 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $963,912,000 after buying an additional 134,425 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at $656,744,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,928 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $574,832,000 after buying an additional 146,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company's stock.

Key Coinbase Global News

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

Further Reading

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