Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $221.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the cryptocurrency exchange's stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.10% from the stock's current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $505.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. China Renaissance reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $301.50 to $223.20 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $355.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered Coinbase Global from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $262.07.

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Coinbase Global Stock Up 2.6%

NASDAQ COIN opened at $211.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 3.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.78. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $139.36 and a one year high of $444.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 17.55%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 10,020 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 377,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,440,200. The trade was a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 394,590 shares of company stock worth $62,508,690 in the last 90 days. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 4,400.0% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 90 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Coinbase Global

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Coinbase launched an AI‑agent services marketplace (Agent.market / Agentic.market) and is enabling payments via its x402 protocol — a potential new B2B revenue stream (agent discovery, paid services, payments) that could diversify income beyond spot trading. Coinbase Launches Agent.market

Coinbase launched an AI‑agent services marketplace (Agent.market / Agentic.market) and is enabling payments via its x402 protocol — a potential new B2B revenue stream (agent discovery, paid services, payments) that could diversify income beyond spot trading. Positive Sentiment: Coinbase expanded Morpho‑powered, crypto‑backed USDC loans to U.K. users (BTC/ETH/cbETH collateral, up to $5M) — a direct push to grow lending/credit revenue and on‑chain product depth outside the U.S. Coinbase rolls out UK crypto-backed loans

Coinbase expanded Morpho‑powered, crypto‑backed USDC loans to U.K. users (BTC/ETH/cbETH collateral, up to $5M) — a direct push to grow lending/credit revenue and on‑chain product depth outside the U.S. Positive Sentiment: Reports say Coinbase is working with Bybit on tokenized U.S. stocks — entry into tokenized securities custody/trading could open new fee and custody revenue if adoption scales. Coinbase-Bybit eyes tokenized U.S. stocks

Reports say Coinbase is working with Bybit on tokenized U.S. stocks — entry into tokenized securities custody/trading could open new fee and custody revenue if adoption scales. Neutral Sentiment: Bitcoin price and ETF flow volatility remain the largest near‑term swing factor for Coinbase trading volumes and fee income; moves in BTC can boost or hurt short‑term revenue. Bitcoin erases weekend gains

Bitcoin price and ETF flow volatility remain the largest near‑term swing factor for Coinbase trading volumes and fee income; moves in BTC can boost or hurt short‑term revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Heightened media/analyst attention and flagged options activity can amplify trading interest but are ambiguous signals for fundamentals. COIN trending coverage

Heightened media/analyst attention and flagged options activity can amplify trading interest but are ambiguous signals for fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Grayscale moved HYPE ETF custody from Coinbase to Anchorage — an institutional client loss that may pressure custody fee prospects and suggests competitors are winning custody mandates. Grayscale replaces Coinbase with Anchorage

Grayscale moved HYPE ETF custody from Coinbase to Anchorage — an institutional client loss that may pressure custody fee prospects and suggests competitors are winning custody mandates. Negative Sentiment: New legal scrutiny: a New York lawsuit alleges Coinbase facilitated crypto funding of offshore gambling by minors, and a board director is not seeking re‑election — raises compliance/governance risk that could lead to fines or operational costs. Lawsuit raises compliance questions

New legal scrutiny: a New York lawsuit alleges Coinbase facilitated crypto funding of offshore gambling by minors, and a board director is not seeking re‑election — raises compliance/governance risk that could lead to fines or operational costs. Negative Sentiment: CFO Alesia Haas sold ~10,020 shares under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan (~$2.0M) — usually not a red flag when preplanned, but some investors interpret insider sales negatively. Insider sale filing

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

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