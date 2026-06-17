Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Receives Buy Rating from BTIG Research

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $280.00 price objective on the cryptocurrency exchange's stock. BTIG Research's target price indicates a potential upside of 65.42% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $267.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $288.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wedbush set a $224.00 price objective on Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $250.23.

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Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of COIN stock opened at $169.27 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $139.36 and a twelve month high of $444.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 3.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($1.55). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 12.20%.The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Coinbase Global's quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 10,020 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 377,201 shares of the company's stock, valued at $75,440,200. This represents a 2.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 6,616 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.01, for a total value of $1,250,490.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 517 shares in the company, valued at $97,718.17. This represents a 92.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 30,647 shares of company stock worth $5,740,941 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.66% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 24.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 25.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 9.9% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,202 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 8.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,694 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

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