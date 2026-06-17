Coinbase Global's (COIN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $220.00 target price on the cryptocurrency exchange's stock. Needham & Company LLC's price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.97% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Benchmark cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $267.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $355.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $250.23.

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Read Our Latest Stock Report on COIN

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of COIN opened at $169.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.67. The stock has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.64, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 3.32. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $139.36 and a 52 week high of $444.64.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 12.20%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,051 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total transaction of $324,365.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 6,616 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.01, for a total value of $1,250,490.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 517 shares of the company's stock, valued at $97,718.17. This represents a 92.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 30,647 shares of company stock worth $5,740,941 over the last three months. 16.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $656,744,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 847.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,536,534 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $347,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,318 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,515,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,663,000. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,766,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

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