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Coincheck Group (NASDAQ:CNCK) Stock Price Down 2.2% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
Coincheck Group logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Coincheck Group shares fell 2.2% on Friday, trading as low as $2.72 amid lighter-than-usual volume, below the previous close of $2.78.
  • Analyst sentiment remains weak, with Zacks cutting the stock to “strong sell,” Cantor Fitzgerald lowering its target to $2.50, and MarketBeat showing an average rating of “Reduce” with a consensus target of $3.75.
  • Recent fundamentals were mixed: the company reported a quarterly loss of $0.06 per share, while revenue came in at $752.4 million; analysts expect a full-year loss of $0.07 per share.
  • Five stocks we like better than Coincheck Group.

Coincheck Group N.V. (NASDAQ:CNCK - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.72 and last traded at $2.72. Approximately 41,747 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 56,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CNCK shares. Zacks Research lowered Coincheck Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Coincheck Group from $2.70 to $2.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Coincheck Group in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coincheck Group

Coincheck Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $443.31 million, a P/E ratio of -30.22 and a beta of 0.45. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.21.

Coincheck Group (NASDAQ:CNCK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coincheck Group had a negative return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 0.38%.The firm had revenue of $752.40 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coincheck Group N.V. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Coincheck Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coincheck Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coincheck Group by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,055,172 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 200,930 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Coincheck Group during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Coincheck Group in the 4th quarter valued at $661,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coincheck Group by 570.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,451 shares of the company's stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 225,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.22% of the company's stock.

About Coincheck Group

(Get Free Report)

Coincheck Group NASDAQ: CNCK is a digital asset platform specializing in cryptocurrency trading and blockchain-based financial services. Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Coincheck operates one of the country’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, offering a suite of services for both retail and institutional clients. Its platform supports spot trading of major digital assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and a variety of altcoins, complemented by secure wallet solutions and a range of order types designed to meet diverse trading needs.

Originally established in 2012, Coincheck gained early prominence in Japan’s evolving digital currency market.

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