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Colefax Group (LON:CFX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Colefax Group logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Colefax Group shares crossed above their 50‑day moving average
  • The company has a modest market cap (£61.42m) with a low P/E of 9.77 and recent quarterly EPS of GBX 66.50, while analysts forecast roughly GBX 58.08 in EPS for the current fiscal year.
  • Profitability and balance‑sheet metrics show a net margin of 6.13% and ROE of 20.89%, with liquidity ratios (quick 1.25, current 1.98) and a debt‑to‑equity of 73.75 indicating moderate leverage.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Colefax Group PLC (LON:CFX - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,114.79 and traded as high as GBX 1,189. Colefax Group shares last traded at GBX 1,189, with a volume of 1,792 shares changing hands.

Colefax Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £61.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.75. The business's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,114.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,019.74.

Colefax Group (LON:CFX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported GBX 66.50 EPS for the quarter. Colefax Group had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 20.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colefax Group PLC will post 58.0825752 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colefax Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Colefax Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, marketing, distribution, and retailing of furnishing fabrics, wallpapers, trimmings, upholstered furniture, and related products in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Product and Decorating. It also sells antiques, as well as provides interior and architectural design, project management, decoration, and furnishing services for private individuals and commercial clients.

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