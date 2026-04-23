Colefax Group (LON:CFX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Colefax Group PLC (LON:CFX - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,114.79 and traded as high as GBX 1,189. Colefax Group shares last traded at GBX 1,189, with a volume of 1,792 shares changing hands.

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Colefax Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £61.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.75. The business's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,114.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,019.74.

Colefax Group (LON:CFX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported GBX 66.50 EPS for the quarter. Colefax Group had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 20.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colefax Group PLC will post 58.0825752 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colefax Group Company Profile

Colefax Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, marketing, distribution, and retailing of furnishing fabrics, wallpapers, trimmings, upholstered furniture, and related products in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Product and Decorating. It also sells antiques, as well as provides interior and architectural design, project management, decoration, and furnishing services for private individuals and commercial clients.

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