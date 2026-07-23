Colliers International Group (CIGI) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI - Get Free Report) TSE: CIGI is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Colliers International Group to announce earnings of $1.74 per share and revenue of $1.4719 billion for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI - Get Free Report) TSE: CIGI last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Colliers International Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Colliers International Group Stock Down 0.3%

CIGI opened at $97.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of $88.38 and a fifty-two week high of $171.51. The firm's fifty day moving average is $95.89 and its 200 day moving average is $111.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.34 and a beta of 1.26.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Colliers International Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 26.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Arax Advisory Partners boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 218 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Colliers International Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CIGI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings cut Colliers International Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Scotia dropped their price target on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $159.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CIGI

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment management firm offering a full suite of solutions to occupiers, owners and investors. The company's real estate services encompass brokerage and agency leasing, capital markets advisory, property and facility management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, workplace and corporate real estate solutions, and market research. Through these offerings, Colliers supports clients across the entire real estate life cycle, from site selection to asset disposition.

The firm operates through two principal segments: real estate services and investment management.

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