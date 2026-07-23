Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Projected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Columbia Sportswear to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share and revenue of $606.7860 million for the quarter. Columbia Sportswear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.550-4.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.460--0.370 EPS. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $779.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.26 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.98%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect Columbia Sportswear to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts: Sign Up

Columbia Sportswear Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $63.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.13. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $69.06.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Columbia Sportswear's payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Sportswear

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 4,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $276,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,789 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,544,638.42. This represents a 15.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,329 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total value of $81,387.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,260 shares in the company, valued at $505,842.40. The trade was a 13.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 9,559 shares of company stock worth $639,923 over the last three months. Company insiders own 51.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 24.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,956 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 28,269 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 555 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 2.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 114,611 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $8,675,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 125.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 115,294 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 64,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 11.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COLM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Columbia Sportswear from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group restated a "sell" rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating and set a $68.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Columbia Sportswear from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $62.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company develops, sources, markets and distributes a wide range of outdoor apparel, footwear and accessories designed for activities such as hiking, skiing, snowboarding and trail running. Its product portfolio includes weatherproof jackets and pants featuring proprietary technologies like Omni-Tech® waterproofing and Omni-Heat® thermal reflective lining, as well as activewear, footwear, hats, gloves and accessories under the Columbia® brand and complementary brands.

Founded in 1938 as the Columbia Hat Company in Portland, Oregon, the company initially focused on headwear before expanding into outerwear in the 1970s with the introduction of the Bugaboo® interchange jacket.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Columbia Sportswear, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Columbia Sportswear wasn't on the list.

While Columbia Sportswear currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here