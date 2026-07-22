Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $62.67.

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Columbia Sportswear Trading Up 3.0%

NASDAQ COLM opened at $63.21 on Monday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $69.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.70 and a 200-day moving average of $60.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $779.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.26 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.98%.Columbia Sportswear's revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Columbia Sportswear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.550-4.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.460--0.370 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Columbia Sportswear

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 4,080 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $276,542.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,789 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,544,638.42. This trade represents a 15.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,329 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total value of $81,387.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,842.40. This represents a 13.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 9,559 shares of company stock valued at $639,923 in the last three months. 51.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 195.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 690.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 553 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 250.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 555 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 255.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company develops, sources, markets and distributes a wide range of outdoor apparel, footwear and accessories designed for activities such as hiking, skiing, snowboarding and trail running. Its product portfolio includes weatherproof jackets and pants featuring proprietary technologies like Omni-Tech® waterproofing and Omni-Heat® thermal reflective lining, as well as activewear, footwear, hats, gloves and accessories under the Columbia® brand and complementary brands.

Founded in 1938 as the Columbia Hat Company in Portland, Oregon, the company initially focused on headwear before expanding into outerwear in the 1970s with the introduction of the Bugaboo® interchange jacket.

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