Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $58.94 and traded as high as $67.04. Columbia Sportswear shares last traded at $64.78, with a volume of 895,160 shares.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on COLM

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.93. The stock's 50-day moving average is $62.58 and its 200 day moving average is $58.94.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.30. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.98%.The company had revenue of $779.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Columbia Sportswear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.550-4.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.460--0.370 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear Company will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Columbia Sportswear's payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Insider Transactions at Columbia Sportswear

In other news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 4,150 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $281,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 132,376 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,994,949.20. This trade represents a 3.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,329 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total transaction of $81,387.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,260 shares in the company, valued at $505,842.40. This trade represents a 13.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 9,559 shares of company stock valued at $639,923 in the last ninety days. 51.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 215.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083,624 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $56,674,000 after buying an additional 739,584 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 38.1% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 98,161 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 27,097 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 388,140.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 163,061 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $9,179,000 after acquiring an additional 163,019 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,920,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,003,611 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $52,489,000 after purchasing an additional 31,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company's stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company develops, sources, markets and distributes a wide range of outdoor apparel, footwear and accessories designed for activities such as hiking, skiing, snowboarding and trail running. Its product portfolio includes weatherproof jackets and pants featuring proprietary technologies like Omni-Tech® waterproofing and Omni-Heat® thermal reflective lining, as well as activewear, footwear, hats, gloves and accessories under the Columbia® brand and complementary brands.

Founded in 1938 as the Columbia Hat Company in Portland, Oregon, the company initially focused on headwear before expanding into outerwear in the 1970s with the introduction of the Bugaboo® interchange jacket.

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