Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07, FiscalAI reports. Comcast had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $29.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from Comcast's conference call:

Comcast reiterated that its planned separation is moving ahead on track, with management targeting completion in about one year and aiming to set both businesses up with strong investment-grade balance sheets and financial flexibility.

Comcast reiterated that its planned separation is moving ahead on track, with management targeting completion in about one year and aiming to set both businesses up with strong investment-grade balance sheets and financial flexibility. Wireless was a standout, with 448,000 net line additions in the quarter, Comcast’s best result ever, and total lines crossing 10.2 million . Management said early conversion of free lines to paid accounts is tracking well and should support better monetization later this year.

Wireless was a standout, with in the quarter, Comcast’s best result ever, and total lines crossing . Management said early conversion of free lines to paid accounts is tracking well and should support better monetization later this year. Broadband trends improved modestly, with subscriber losses better year over year, but Connectivity & Platforms EBITDA fell as Comcast continued to invest in simpler pricing, packaging, and customer experience. Management expects modest improvement to begin in the third quarter as the company laps early investment costs.

Broadband trends improved modestly, with subscriber losses better year over year, but Connectivity & Platforms EBITDA fell as Comcast continued to invest in simpler pricing, packaging, and customer experience. Management expects modest improvement to begin in the third quarter as the company laps early investment costs. Peacock reached profitability for the first time, generating $189 million of EBITDA in the quarter, while paid subscribers grew to 48 million . Strong content and event programming, including the World Cup, NBA playoffs, and Love Island, boosted both engagement and advertising revenue.

Peacock reached profitability for the first time, generating in the quarter, while paid subscribers grew to . Strong content and event programming, including the World Cup, NBA playoffs, and Love Island, boosted both engagement and advertising revenue. Parks results were weaker than expected, with management citing softer Orlando attendance tied to higher fuel prices and weaker consumer sentiment, plus ongoing pressure in Osaka and a challenging backdrop in Beijing. Comcast said Epic Universe is performing well, but broader park demand softened in June and has remained pressured into the third quarter.

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Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $23.06. The company's stock had a trading volume of 10,381,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,262,516. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $36.01. The company has a market capitalization of $82.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.67. The stock's 50 day moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day moving average is $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. Comcast's payout ratio is presently 25.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1,680.6% in the third quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Comcast News

Here are the key news stories impacting Comcast this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research raised Comcast from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seaport Research Partners raised Comcast from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on Comcast from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $33.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Comcast

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal's assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

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