Comcast Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Comcast NASDAQ: CMCSA executives said the company’s second-quarter results reflected progress in wireless, streaming and studios, while broadband and theme parks remained under pressure amid competitive and macroeconomic challenges.

On the company’s earnings call, Chairman and Co-CEO Brian Roberts and Co-CEO Mike Cavanagh also emphasized the strategic separation Comcast announced three weeks earlier, saying the company is moving toward creating two focused businesses with investment-grade financial profiles.

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Comcast Highlights Separation Plans

Roberts said feedback from employees, partners and other constituencies has been “overwhelmingly positive” since the separation announcement. He said the structure is intended to give both businesses “the focus and agility to win in markets that are changing fast.”

Cavanagh said Comcast is working through details of the transaction with a goal of completing the separation in approximately one year. He said a key focus is the balance sheet and capital structure, with the intention of setting up both companies with “strong investment-grade profiles” and financial flexibility to pursue growth strategies.

CFO Jason Armstrong said Comcast paused share repurchases as of July 1 and expects to remain paused through the separation. He said the priority is ensuring both businesses are well-capitalized with favorable investment-grade ratings.

Second-Quarter Results Reflect Growth and Investment Pressures

Armstrong said second-quarter revenue increased 5% on a pro forma basis, partly benefiting from Telemundo and Peacock’s airing of the FIFA World Cup. Adjusted EBITDA declined 5%, which he attributed to investment in Comcast’s Connectivity & Platforms business and the first year of NBA rights costs in Content & Experiences. Adjusted earnings per share were $1.04.

Comcast generated $4.6 billion of free cash flow in the quarter and returned $2.1 billion to shareholders, including $900 million in share repurchases before the July pause. Armstrong noted that Comcast issued updated pro forma schedules reflecting the removal of Sky Germany after the sale of that business on May 31.

In Connectivity & Platforms, Cavanagh said results were broadly in line with prior commentary. He described Comcast as being nearly a year into a deliberate broadband pivot focused on simplified pricing and packaging, improved customer experience and a stronger push into wireless.

Armstrong said broadband subscriber losses improved by 34,000 year over year to a loss of 167,000. However, broadband average revenue per user declined 3.8%, reflecting simplified pricing, lower everyday price points and the impact of free wireless lines. Connectivity & Platforms EBITDA declined 5.8%.

Armstrong said Comcast expects “modest improvements” beginning in the third quarter as the company laps early go-to-market investments and more free wireless lines convert to paid relationships.

Wireless Posts Record Additions as Broadband Competition Remains Intense

Wireless was a major focus of management’s remarks. Cavanagh said Comcast crossed 10 million wireless lines for the first time in the quarter, calling it a meaningful milestone. Armstrong said the company ended the quarter with 10.2 million total lines, representing 17% penetration of Comcast’s domestic residential broadband customer base and 7% of the total wireless line opportunity in its footprint.

Comcast added 448,000 net wireless lines in the quarter, its best quarter on record. Armstrong said roughly half of residential postpaid phone connects came from customers taking a free line, while premium unlimited plans accounted for about 30% of postpaid phone connects.

Steve Croney, CEO of Connectivity and Platforms, said the free-line offer is driving awareness and allowing customers to trial the product. He said a “significant majority” of customers rolling off free lines are converting to paid, consistent with expectations.

On broadband competition, Croney said the market remains intense, citing continued fiber expansion, fixed wireless aggressiveness and satellite as an emerging competitor. Armstrong said Comcast is not currently seeing Starlink as a meaningful competitive factor in its markets, but expects satellite to become more competitive over time, particularly in rural and underserved areas.

Armstrong said Comcast’s strategy is to improve its competitive position through its network, Wi-Fi product and customer experience. He added that Comcast already works with Starlink in Comcast Business by combining Comcast’s managed connectivity portfolio with satellite capabilities for enterprise customers.

Business services revenue grew 3.7% and EBITDA increased 5%, though Armstrong said both benefited from a non-recurring item tied to a long-term fiber lease renewal. Excluding that benefit, underlying revenue and EBITDA growth were just under 3%. He said enterprise solutions continue to drive growth, with larger customers seeking more complex connectivity, security and managed services.

Peacock Reaches Profitability; Media and Studios Strengthen

Comcast’s media segment delivered stronger results, with Cavanagh saying it generated mid-single-digit EBITDA growth. Armstrong said media revenue increased 25% and EBITDA increased 4%, even as the company absorbed first-year NBA rights costs.

Peacock reached profitability for the first time, generating $189 million of EBITDA in the quarter, according to Armstrong. Peacock revenue increased 54%, with distribution revenue up more than 50% and advertising revenue up nearly 70%. Paid subscribers rose by 2 million sequentially to 48 million, and Armstrong said Peacock had 7 million more paid subscribers than a year earlier.

Cavanagh said Peacock’s profitability is an important milestone but added that results will vary by quarter because of sports schedules and content timing. He said the company expects Peacock profitability to continue improving on an annual basis.

Management pointed to the FIFA World Cup, NBA playoffs and “Love Island” as engagement and advertising drivers. Cavanagh said the World Cup delivered the biggest Spanish-language sporting event in U.S. media history for Telemundo and Peacock, while “Love Island” was the top overall streaming title in the U.S. this summer.

Studios also had a strong quarter. Armstrong said Studios revenue increased 25% and EBITDA rose by $141 million year over year, driven by releases including the “Super Mario Galaxy” movie, “Obsession” and international distribution of “Michael.” Cavanagh also highlighted “Minions & Monsters,” “Disclosure Day” and “The Odyssey” as contributors to the studio slate’s momentum.

Parks Face Attendance Pressure, but Long-Term Outlook Unchanged

Theme parks revenue increased 3%, while EBITDA declined 5%. Armstrong said the EBITDA decline was primarily driven by continued pressure at Osaka, where China-related travel restrictions are affecting attendance. U.S. parks partially offset that pressure.

Cavanagh said the Orlando market softened beginning in June, and that trend has continued into the third quarter. He attributed the weakness mainly to attendance rather than per-capita spending, citing weaker consumer sentiment and higher travel costs as possible factors.

Epic Universe continues to perform in line with expectations, according to Cavanagh, who said guest response remains strong and the park is helping strengthen Orlando as a multi-destination resort. He said the broader softness does not change Comcast’s long-term view of the parks business.

Executives also discussed Sky’s proposed acquisition of ITV’s media and entertainment business. Cavanagh said the deal would strengthen Sky’s long-term position in the U.K. by combining Sky’s premium content, connectivity and sports leadership with ITV’s reach and digital user base.

Roberts closed his prepared remarks by saying Comcast is positioned for an AI-driven technology cycle that will require more data, bandwidth, lower latency and smarter networks. He said the company’s network roadmap includes multi-gig, symmetrical and low-latency capabilities, which he believes will support Comcast’s long-term competitive position.

About Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal's assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

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