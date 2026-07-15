Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Upgraded to "Hold" at Zacks Research

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Commercial Metals' Q4 2026 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.62 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $7.06 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.22 EPS.

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A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CMC. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a "sector weight" rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Commercial Metals from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $79.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CMC

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $66.14 on Monday. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $49.66 and a fifty-two week high of $84.87. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.67.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Peter R. Matt bought 8,230 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.30 per share, with a total value of $504,499.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 181,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,127,298.60. The trade was a 4.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMC. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,104 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company NYSE: CMC is a leading global steel and metal recycler, manufacturer and fabricator based in Irving, Texas. The company operates an integrated network of scrap recycling facilities, electric arc furnace steel mills, metal fabrication plants and distribution centers. Through these operations, Commercial Metals collects and processes ferrous scrap to produce finished steel products and provides recycled metal to a variety of end markets.

In its steelmaking segment, CMC uses electric arc furnace technology to transform recycled scrap into reinforcing bar (rebar), merchant bar, coil and structural products.

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