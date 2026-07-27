Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Commercial Vehicle Group to post earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $171.6070 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $171.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.97 million. On average, analysts expect Commercial Vehicle Group to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Commercial Vehicle Group Price Performance

CVGI stock opened at $4.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Commercial Vehicle Group has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $5.88. The stock has a market cap of $168.72 million, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commercial Vehicle Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,116 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,473 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 10,242 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,989 shares of the company's stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,742 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,421 shares of the company's stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 20,058 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVGI. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Noble Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $6.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc NASDAQ: CVGI is a global designer, engineer and manufacturer of seating systems and interior components for commercial vehicles. The company serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the on‐highway, off‐highway and specialty vehicle markets, supplying complete seating assemblies, suspension mechanisms and interior trim products. CVGI's offerings are aimed at enhancing driver comfort, safety and overall vehicle usability across a diverse range of applications, from heavy‐duty trucks and transit buses to agricultural and construction equipment.

The company's product portfolio is organized around three core segments: Seating, Controls and Interiors.

Further Reading

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