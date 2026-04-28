Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share and revenue of $160.4080 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $154.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.05 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. On average, analysts expect Commercial Vehicle Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Commercial Vehicle Group Trading Up 1.2%

Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.30. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $4.50.

Institutional Trading of Commercial Vehicle Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVGI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 463.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 285,122 shares of the company's stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 234,545 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 117,803 shares of the company's stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 55,382 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 259.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,086 shares of the company's stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 53,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Vehicle Group has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CVGI

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc NASDAQ: CVGI is a global designer, engineer and manufacturer of seating systems and interior components for commercial vehicles. The company serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the on‐highway, off‐highway and specialty vehicle markets, supplying complete seating assemblies, suspension mechanisms and interior trim products. CVGI's offerings are aimed at enhancing driver comfort, safety and overall vehicle usability across a diverse range of applications, from heavy‐duty trucks and transit buses to agricultural and construction equipment.

The company's product portfolio is organized around three core segments: Seating, Controls and Interiors.

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