Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.02 and traded as high as $4.25. Commercial Vehicle Group shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 464,756 shares.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Commercial Vehicle Group presently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVGI

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Up 2.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $151.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $154.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.05 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commercial Vehicle Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVGI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,473 shares of the company's stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 10,242 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 259.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,086 shares of the company's stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 53,468 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter worth about $174,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter worth about $78,000. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc NASDAQ: CVGI is a global designer, engineer and manufacturer of seating systems and interior components for commercial vehicles. The company serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the on‐highway, off‐highway and specialty vehicle markets, supplying complete seating assemblies, suspension mechanisms and interior trim products. CVGI's offerings are aimed at enhancing driver comfort, safety and overall vehicle usability across a diverse range of applications, from heavy‐duty trucks and transit buses to agricultural and construction equipment.

The company's product portfolio is organized around three core segments: Seating, Controls and Interiors.

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