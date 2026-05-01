Commerzbank (CRZBY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share and revenue of $3.8283 billion for the quarter.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Commerzbank had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 11.02%.The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.61 billion. On average, analysts expect Commerzbank to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Commerzbank alerts: Sign Up

Commerzbank Stock Performance

Shares of CRZBY opened at $41.51 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $38.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.24. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of $26.25 and a 12-month high of $44.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 15.43 and a quick ratio of 15.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commerzbank

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commerzbank stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY - Free Report) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,876 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers' holdings in Commerzbank were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRZBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Commerzbank from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research cut Commerzbank from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Commerzbank from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Analysis on Commerzbank

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG is a major German banking group headquartered in Frankfurt am Main. Founded in 1870, the bank operates as a universal financial institution offering a broad range of services to private customers, small and medium-sized enterprises (the German “Mittelstand”), and large corporates. Its core business lines include retail and corporate banking, transaction banking, capital markets and investment banking, as well as asset and wealth management.

On the retail side, Commerzbank provides everyday banking products such as deposit accounts, payment services, consumer loans, mortgages and digital banking channels for individual customers.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Commerzbank, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Commerzbank wasn't on the list.

While Commerzbank currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here