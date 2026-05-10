Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Commerzbank had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 7.38%.

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Commerzbank Trading Down 0.8%

OTCMKTS:CRZBY opened at $42.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.50. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $44.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 15.42 and a current ratio of 15.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerzbank

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commerzbank stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY - Free Report) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,876 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers' holdings in Commerzbank were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Commerzbank from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research cut Commerzbank from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. DZ Bank raised Commerzbank from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Commerzbank from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerzbank presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

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About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG is a major German banking group headquartered in Frankfurt am Main. Founded in 1870, the bank operates as a universal financial institution offering a broad range of services to private customers, small and medium-sized enterprises (the German “Mittelstand”), and large corporates. Its core business lines include retail and corporate banking, transaction banking, capital markets and investment banking, as well as asset and wealth management.

On the retail side, Commerzbank provides everyday banking products such as deposit accounts, payment services, consumer loans, mortgages and digital banking channels for individual customers.

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