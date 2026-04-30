Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Sees Large Volume Increase - Still a Buy?

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY - Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 119,665 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the previous session's volume of 51,049 shares.The stock last traded at $41.44 and had previously closed at $41.29.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRZBY. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Commerzbank from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Commerzbank from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Commerzbank from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Commerzbank from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Commerzbank has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Commerzbank

Commerzbank Stock Up 0.5%

The business's fifty day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.22. The company has a current ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 15.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.97. The stock has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Commerzbank had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Commerzbank AG will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerzbank

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commerzbank stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY - Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,140 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers' holdings in Commerzbank were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG is a major German banking group headquartered in Frankfurt am Main. Founded in 1870, the bank operates as a universal financial institution offering a broad range of services to private customers, small and medium-sized enterprises (the German “Mittelstand”), and large corporates. Its core business lines include retail and corporate banking, transaction banking, capital markets and investment banking, as well as asset and wealth management.

On the retail side, Commerzbank provides everyday banking products such as deposit accounts, payment services, consumer loans, mortgages and digital banking channels for individual customers.

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