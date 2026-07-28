Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Sets New 1-Year High - Still a Buy?

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.14 and last traded at $19.1650, with a volume of 102803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.82.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CHCT. Huntington initiated coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Community Healthcare Trust from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Community Healthcare Trust from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on CHCT

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.29. The company has a market capitalization of $543.63 million, a PE ratio of 173.38 and a beta of 0.71.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $31.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.03 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 4.94%. On average, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.1%. Community Healthcare Trust's dividend payout ratio is 1,745.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Healthcare Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,804,298 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $42,906,000 after purchasing an additional 67,241 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,123,736 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $18,452,000 after buying an additional 38,532 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,060,213 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $16,221,000 after buying an additional 297,179 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,810 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $16,745,000 after buying an additional 213,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 743,324 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $11,373,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated NYSE: CHCT is a real estate investment trust that specializes in owning and leasing healthcare-related properties. The company's portfolio is focused primarily on senior housing and care facilities, including skilled nursing centers, assisted living communities, memory care units, independent living apartments and continuing care retirement communities. Through long‐term, triple‐net leases, Community Healthcare Trust seeks stable, predictable cash flows by partnering with experienced operators that manage day-to-day resident care and property operations.

As of the latest reporting, Community Healthcare Trust's holdings span multiple regions across the United States, with properties located in both urban and suburban markets.

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