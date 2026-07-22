Compass (COMP) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Compass (NYSE:COMP - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Compass to announce earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $4.1063 billion for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Compass (NYSE:COMP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.20. Compass had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. On average, analysts expect Compass to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Compass Stock Performance

Compass stock opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 571.25 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Compass has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $13.95.

Insider Activity at Compass

In other news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 23,456 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $293,434.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,781,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,342,862.04. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on COMP shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Compass from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Compass in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Compass from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Compass from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Compass in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $13.12.

View Our Latest Report on COMP

About Compass

Compass, Inc is a technology-driven real estate brokerage firm that provides a full suite of services for home buyers, sellers and renters. Utilizing a proprietary software platform, the company equips its network of licensed real estate agents with data analytics, marketing automation and client relationship tools designed to enhance efficiency and transaction transparency.

Founded in 2012 by Ori Allon and Robert Reffkin, Compass has grown from a single office in New York City to serve more than 300 markets across the United States.

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