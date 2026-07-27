Compass Diversified (CODI) to Post Earnings on Monday

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 resultson Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.0920 per share and revenue of $425.3490 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

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Compass Diversified Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of CODI opened at $10.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.26. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $12.64. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.60, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Institutional Trading of Compass Diversified

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,966,408 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $9,439,000 after buying an additional 843,965 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter worth about $7,626,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,792 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 27,774 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,157,141 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 509,040 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 995,068 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 449,620 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CODI shares. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Compass Diversified from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Diversified presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $12.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CODI

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings NYSE: CODI is a publicly traded private equity company headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. The firm specializes in acquiring and managing middle-market businesses across a variety of industries, with a focus on driving operational performance and sustainable growth. As an externally managed entity, Compass Diversified leverages a disciplined investment approach to build a portfolio of market-leading companies that benefit from strategic oversight, capital support and shared best practices.

Compass Diversified's investment activities span five core sectors: branded consumer, consumer services, differentiated industrial products, value-added distribution and business services.

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