Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.36, but opened at $32.26. Compass Group shares last traded at $28.64, with a volume of 14,941 shares.

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Compass Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

About Compass Group

Compass Group is a UK-based multinational company that specializes in contract foodservice and support services for corporate, education, healthcare, sports and leisure, defense, and remote-site clients. The company delivers on-site catering, concession and hospitality services, vending, and retail food offerings, drawing on a portfolio of operating units and local brands to tailor services to client needs. Its business model focuses on delivering food and related services under long-term contracts for institutions and organizations rather than direct retail food sales.

Beyond core catering, Compass Group offers a range of integrated support services including facilities management, cleaning, waste management, catering technology, and workforce management solutions.

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