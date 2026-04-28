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Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Compass Group logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Price action: Compass Group gapped up pre-market, opening at $32.26 versus the prior close of $29.36, but later traded down to $28.64 on a volume of 14,941 shares.
  • Technicals and ratios: The stock is trading below its 50‑day ($29.20) and 200‑day ($30.89) moving averages and shows tight liquidity (quick ratio 0.65, current ratio 0.73) with a debt‑to‑equity of 0.72.
  • Business profile: Compass Group is a UK multinational that provides contract foodservice and integrated support services under long‑term institutional contracts across corporate, education, healthcare, sports, defense and remote sites.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.36, but opened at $32.26. Compass Group shares last traded at $28.64, with a volume of 14,941 shares.

Compass Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

About Compass Group

(Get Free Report)

Compass Group is a UK-based multinational company that specializes in contract foodservice and support services for corporate, education, healthcare, sports and leisure, defense, and remote-site clients. The company delivers on-site catering, concession and hospitality services, vending, and retail food offerings, drawing on a portfolio of operating units and local brands to tailor services to client needs. Its business model focuses on delivering food and related services under long-term contracts for institutions and organizations rather than direct retail food sales.

Beyond core catering, Compass Group offers a range of integrated support services including facilities management, cleaning, waste management, catering technology, and workforce management solutions.

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