Compass Minerals International (CMP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Compass Minerals International to post earnings of $0.5910 per share and revenue of $418.9680 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

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Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $396.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.23 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.69%. The firm's revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, analysts expect Compass Minerals International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMP opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.06 and a 200 day moving average of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.59. Compass Minerals International has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $27.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CMP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Loop Capital set a $24.00 target price on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $22.00.

View Our Latest Report on Compass Minerals International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Minerals International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Gumshoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth $24,842,000. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. now owns 1,280,648 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $25,728,000 after purchasing an additional 856,149 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 379.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 522,108 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $10,024,000 after purchasing an additional 413,205 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,775,116 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $53,282,000 after purchasing an additional 354,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 371,666 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 203,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company's stock.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc is a global producer of essential mineral-based products, primarily known for its salt and plant nutrition portfolios. The company's deicing salts are used by municipalities and commercial customers across North America to maintain safer roadways in winter months. In addition, its water conditioning salts serve both residential and industrial users, supporting water treatment systems that remove hard minerals to protect plumbing and equipment.

Beyond conventional salt products, Compass Minerals has developed a specialty plant nutrition business focused on sulfate of potash (SOP), a premium fertilizer that provides both potassium and sulfur to crops.

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