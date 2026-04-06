Compass (NYSE:COMP) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Compass (NYSE:COMP - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.45% from the stock's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COMP. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Compass in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Compass in a report on Monday, January 26th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Compass in a report on Monday, February 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Compass from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $13.33.

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Compass Trading Down 3.9%

Compass stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.80. 2,281,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,732,934. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.15 and a beta of 2.62. Compass has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $13.95.

Compass (NYSE:COMP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Compass had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Compass will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Scott R. Wahlers sold 99,986 shares of Compass stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $1,202,831.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 250,073 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,008,378.19. This trade represents a 28.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Compass

Compass, Inc is a technology-driven real estate brokerage firm that provides a full suite of services for home buyers, sellers and renters. Utilizing a proprietary software platform, the company equips its network of licensed real estate agents with data analytics, marketing automation and client relationship tools designed to enhance efficiency and transaction transparency.

Founded in 2012 by Ori Allon and Robert Reffkin, Compass has grown from a single office in New York City to serve more than 300 markets across the United States.

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