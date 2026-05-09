Composecure (NYSE:GPGI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Composecure (NYSE:GPGI - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $421.20 million for the quarter. Composecure had a negative net margin of 56.76% and a positive return on equity of 111.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

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Composecure Stock Up 7.5%

GPGI traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.91. 8,129,481 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,890,047. Composecure has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $26.78. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Composecure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Composecure's dividend payout ratio is presently -0.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPGI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Composecure in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Composecure in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set a "sell (d-)" rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Analysis on Composecure

Insider Buying and Selling at Composecure

In related news, Director Jane J. Thompson sold 13,667 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $231,108.97. Following the sale, the director directly owned 83,813 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,417,277.83. This represents a 14.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Cote bought 5,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 5,800 shares in the company, valued at $99,180. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought 52,800 shares of company stock valued at $901,700 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company's stock.

About Composecure

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

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