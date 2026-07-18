Composecure (NYSE:GPGI) Upgraded to "Sell" at Wall Street Zen

Composecure (NYSE:GPGI - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

GPGI has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating on shares of Composecure in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Composecure from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Composecure in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Composecure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $15.00.

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Composecure Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:GPGI opened at $14.51 on Friday. Composecure has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $26.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.58.

Composecure (NYSE:GPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $421.20 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Composecure will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Composecure

In other Composecure news, insider Kurt Schoen acquired 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.58 per share, for a total transaction of $50,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 586,317 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,375,867.86. The trade was a 0.69% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Moriarty purchased 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,003.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 71,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,579.04. This trade represents a 5.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders bought 105,237 shares of company stock worth $1,245,734. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Composecure

Here are the key news stories impacting Composecure this week:

Positive Sentiment: No clearly positive company-specific news was reported in the provided articles.

No clearly positive company-specific news was reported in the provided articles. Neutral Sentiment: Several firms, including Robbins LLP, Rosen Law Firm, and others, issued reminders about lead-plaintiff deadlines and investor rights in the existing class-action case. Article Title

Several firms, including Robbins LLP, Rosen Law Firm, and others, issued reminders about lead-plaintiff deadlines and investor rights in the existing class-action case. Neutral Sentiment: Composecure also had a prior analyst downgrade from Zacks Research from “strong-buy” to “hold,” which may add some sentiment pressure but is less significant than the legal developments. Article Title

Composecure also had a prior analyst downgrade from Zacks Research from “strong-buy” to “hold,” which may add some sentiment pressure but is less significant than the legal developments. Negative Sentiment: A class-action lawsuit has been filed against Composecure, Inc. (GPGI) and its officers, with multiple firms urging affected shareholders to join or seek recovery, increasing uncertainty and potential legal costs. Article Title

A class-action lawsuit has been filed against and its officers, with multiple firms urging affected shareholders to join or seek recovery, increasing uncertainty and potential legal costs. Negative Sentiment: Additional securities-fraud investigations were announced by several plaintiff firms, suggesting the legal overhang could continue to weigh on the shares. Article Title

About Composecure

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

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