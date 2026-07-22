Comstock Resources (CRK) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $418.8590 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

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Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.08). Comstock Resources had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $587.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Comstock Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

NYSE:CRK opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.10. The firm's fifty day moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,483,203 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $103,921,000 after purchasing an additional 161,093 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,948,702 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $38,643,000 after purchasing an additional 94,856 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,231,916 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $24,429,000 after buying an additional 413,611 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,868 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $22,107,000 after buying an additional 437,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 969,961 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $22,484,000 after buying an additional 39,409 shares during the last quarter. 36.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Comstock Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Comstock Resources from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Williams Trading set a $16.00 price target on Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Comstock Resources from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $15.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Comstock Resources

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company focuses on generating long-term value through the efficient development of unconventional resource plays and conventional prospects. Its activities encompass drilling, completion and production operations, as well as the marketing of natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil.

Comstock holds a core position in the Haynesville Shale of Northwest Louisiana, one of the most active natural gas plays in North America, and has built a complementary portfolio in the Delaware Basin of West Texas.

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