Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. Concentra Group Holdings Parent had a return on equity of 48.77% and a net margin of 7.97%.The business had revenue of $569.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Concentra Group Holdings Parent's quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get CON alerts: Sign Up

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CON traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,129,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,722. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company's 50-day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.37. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $25.00.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Concentra Group Holdings Parent's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Key Concentra Group Holdings Parent News

Here are the key news stories impacting Concentra Group Holdings Parent this week:

Positive Sentiment: Concentra reported Q1 EPS of $0.40, topping the $0.35 consensus estimate, while revenue of about $569.6 million also beat expectations. Earnings report reference

Concentra reported Q1 EPS of $0.40, topping the $0.35 consensus estimate, while revenue of about $569.6 million also beat expectations. Positive Sentiment: The company raised FY 2026 guidance and now sees revenue of $2.3 billion to $2.4 billion, signaling management confidence in continued growth. BusinessWire release

The company raised FY 2026 guidance and now sees revenue of $2.3 billion to $2.4 billion, signaling management confidence in continued growth. Positive Sentiment: Concentra declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0625 per share, reinforcing shareholder returns and adding another favorable catalyst. Dividend and guidance release

Concentra declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0625 per share, reinforcing shareholder returns and adding another favorable catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings call transcript and presentation likely provided additional detail on operating trends and the updated outlook, but no major negative surprise was indicated in the available headlines. Transcript

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CON shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Concentra Group Holdings Parent

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,746,505 shares of the company's stock worth $57,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,988 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,577,610 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,047,000 after purchasing an additional 436,212 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 48.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,329,498 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,850,000 after purchasing an additional 434,503 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,367,148 shares of the company's stock worth $26,905,000 after purchasing an additional 421,190 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 206.5% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 554,338 shares of the company's stock worth $11,602,000 after purchasing an additional 373,495 shares in the last quarter.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Company Profile

Concentra Group Holdings Parent NYSE: CON is a Canada-based financial services holding company that specializes in serving Canadian credit unions and their members. Through its operating subsidiaries, the group provides wholesale funding, lending solutions and investment management services tailored to the unique needs of cooperative financial institutions. Concentra’s broad suite of offerings includes trust and custody services, mortgage investment products and equipment financing, all designed to support credit-union growth and stability.

In addition to wholesale funding and lending, Concentra Group Holdings Parent distributes life and general insurance products through affiliated insurance brokers and credit-union channels.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Concentra Group Holdings Parent, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Concentra Group Holdings Parent wasn't on the list.

While Concentra Group Holdings Parent currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here