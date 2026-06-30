Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Bank of America

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Bank of America from $32.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Bank of America's price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.85% from the stock's current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CNXC. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Concentrix from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Concentrix in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Concentrix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Concentrix from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $32.75.

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Concentrix Stock Performance

CNXC traded down $3.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.52. 4,628,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,366. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.00, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average of $32.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Concentrix has a 52 week low of $19.12 and a 52 week high of $62.14.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.01). Concentrix had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a positive return on equity of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Concentrix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.830-11.180 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.770 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Concentrix will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Concentrix

In other news, CFO Andre S. Valentine acquired 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.95 per share, with a total value of $69,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 89,066 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,489,394.70. This trade represents a 2.89% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bruxelles Lambert Groupe sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $133,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,773,667 shares of the company's stock, valued at $61,714,090.75. The trade was a 68.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concentrix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Concentrix by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,154 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,988,000 after buying an additional 58,251 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 822,345 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,951,000 after acquiring an additional 135,429 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 77,128 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 50,482 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the company's stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,927,196 shares of the company's stock worth $121,713,000 after acquiring an additional 714,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company's stock.

Key Concentrix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Concentrix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Concentrix said Q2 cash flow was strong, with record operating cash flow and adjusted free cash flow, and management highlighted growth in its iX Suite business and an AI-driven margin improvement plan. Concentrix Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Concentrix said Q2 cash flow was strong, with record operating cash flow and adjusted free cash flow, and management highlighted growth in its iX Suite business and an AI-driven margin improvement plan. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts at Barrington Research and Robert W. Baird both lowered their price targets to $30 from higher levels, but kept outperform ratings, suggesting they still see upside despite the weaker near-term results. Analyst price target updates

Analysts at Barrington Research and Robert W. Baird both lowered their price targets to $30 from higher levels, but kept outperform ratings, suggesting they still see upside despite the weaker near-term results. Negative Sentiment: Management cut full-year 2026 guidance to EPS of $10.83-$11.18 and revenue of $9.9 billion-$10.0 billion, both below analyst expectations, and also lowered Q3 guidance, signaling slower growth and pressure from clients trimming spend. Reuters article on forecast cut

Management cut full-year 2026 guidance to EPS of $10.83-$11.18 and revenue of $9.9 billion-$10.0 billion, both below analyst expectations, and also lowered Q3 guidance, signaling slower growth and pressure from clients trimming spend. Negative Sentiment: Q2 results showed margins under pressure, with operating profit falling and cash from operations negative in one third-party breakdown, reinforcing concerns about profitability even as revenue rose modestly year over year. Benzinga pre-market movers article

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Inc NASDAQ: CNXC is a global business services company specializing in customer engagement solutions and technology‐driven business process outsourcing. The firm’s offerings encompass customer care delivered across voice and digital channels, back‐office processing, analytics and consulting, and automated workflow management. By integrating proprietary platforms, strategic partnerships and advanced automation, Concentrix helps clients enhance customer experiences and streamline operations.

Its capabilities extend to digital marketing and technology implementation, leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics to optimize customer journeys.

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