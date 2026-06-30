Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Robert W. Baird

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.91% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CNXC. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Concentrix from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Concentrix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Concentrix presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $41.00.

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Concentrix Stock Up 0.9%

CNXC stock opened at $25.23 on Tuesday. Concentrix has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm's fifty day moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day moving average is $32.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.43.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.01). Concentrix had a positive return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 13.35%.The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The company's revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Concentrix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.830-11.180 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.770 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Concentrix will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Concentrix

In related news, major shareholder Bruxelles Lambert Groupe sold 6,000,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $133,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,773,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,714,090.75. The trade was a 68.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre S. Valentine bought 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.95 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 89,066 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,489,394.70. This represents a 2.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concentrix

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Concentrix by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,154 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,988,000 after acquiring an additional 58,251 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Concentrix by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 822,345 shares of the company's stock worth $37,951,000 after purchasing an additional 135,429 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 77,128 shares of the company's stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 50,482 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the company's stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,927,196 shares of the company's stock valued at $121,713,000 after purchasing an additional 714,604 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Concentrix

Here are the key news stories impacting Concentrix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Concentrix highlighted stronger cash generation in Q2, including record cash flow from operations and adjusted free cash flow, while also saying iX Suite deals rose sharply year over year. Concentrix Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Concentrix highlighted stronger cash generation in Q2, including record cash flow from operations and adjusted free cash flow, while also saying iX Suite deals rose sharply year over year. Positive Sentiment: The company said it remains focused on AI-driven growth, offshore delivery shifts, and cost cuts to improve margins over time. Concentrix Q2 Earnings Call Focuses on AI Push, Margin Path

The company said it remains focused on AI-driven growth, offshore delivery shifts, and cost cuts to improve margins over time. Neutral Sentiment: Concentrix declared a quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share, which supports the stock’s income appeal but is not a major near-term growth catalyst.

Concentrix declared a quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share, which supports the stock’s income appeal but is not a major near-term growth catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary noted CNXC among the day’s stock movers, reflecting broader investor attention to the earnings reaction and AI-related trading themes. Strategy, Super Micro, Concentrix, and More Stocks That Explain Today's Market

Market commentary noted CNXC among the day’s stock movers, reflecting broader investor attention to the earnings reaction and AI-related trading themes. Negative Sentiment: Q2 EPS of $2.63 missed expectations by a penny, and revenue of about $2.46 billion also came in slightly below estimates.

Q2 EPS of $2.63 missed expectations by a penny, and revenue of about $2.46 billion also came in slightly below estimates. Negative Sentiment: Management cut both Q3 and full-year guidance below Wall Street forecasts, signaling pressure from softer client spending and a more cautious demand outlook. Concentrix cuts annual forecast as clients trim spend; shares fall

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Inc NASDAQ: CNXC is a global business services company specializing in customer engagement solutions and technology‐driven business process outsourcing. The firm’s offerings encompass customer care delivered across voice and digital channels, back‐office processing, analytics and consulting, and automated workflow management. By integrating proprietary platforms, strategic partnerships and advanced automation, Concentrix helps clients enhance customer experiences and streamline operations.

Its capabilities extend to digital marketing and technology implementation, leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics to optimize customer journeys.

Further Reading

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