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Gold’s 2026 Rally Has Cracked—Is It Time to Buy the Pullback?

Nathan Reiff
Written by Nathan Reiff | Reviewed by Shannon Harms
June 29, 2026
Gold bars stacked on a dark surface with a blurred trading floor in the background.

Key Points

  • In June, gold reached a negative year-to-date performance for the first time in 2026, another sign that the longtime rally has fizzled.
  • Underlying factors that could push the price back upward still exist, putting investors in a tricky position.
  • A combination of bullion, exchange-traded funds, and gold mining stocks may provide diversified exposure at a time of uncertainty.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Gold notched a notable turn in June, slipping into negative year-to-date territory after a sharp pullback from its January peak. The decline marked a sharp break from the metal’s powerful 12-month rally, as a stronger U.S. dollar, higher Treasury yields, easing safe-haven demand tied to the Iran conflict, and lingering inflation concerns all appeared to weigh on prices.

For investors, the question has pivoted from "how long will the rally last?" to "is this a normal correction—and, if so, is it a buying opportunity or a signal that further declines are on the way?" Fundamentally, gold still offers some vital diversification benefits, and many of the underlying reasons to seek out gold (fiscal deficits, uncertainty surrounding inflation, geopolitical turmoil) still remain. A comparison of several different means of building exposure to gold may be an instructive approach for investors on the fence in mid-2026.

Bullion or ETF Exposure?

While gold bullion provides the benefits of direct ownership and a lack of company-specific risk, most investors find its illiquidity, as well as the costs of storage and insurance, to be prohibitive.

SPDR Gold Shares Today

SPDR Gold Shares stock logo
GLDGLD 90-day performance
SPDR Gold Shares
$369.18 -4.45 (-1.19%)
As of 02:17 PM Eastern
52-Week Range
$300.95
$509.70
Assets Under Management
$131.55 billion
Add to Watchlist
Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) provide an easy means of accessing gold and tracking the spot price of the metal, less a modest expense ratio.

The SPDR Gold Shares NYSEARCA: GLD is (pardon the pun) the gold standard among spot gold ETFs.

As the first U.S.-traded gold fund and the first fund to be backed by a physical asset, it not only established the trend but has continued to dominate: the fund has close to $132 billion in assets under management.

While the expense ratio of this fund of 0.40% is higher than the fees for many other ETFs across themes and strategies, the reality is that this expense is still likely lower than the cost of storing and protecting gold bullion for most investors.

ProShares UltraShort Gold Today

ProShares UltraShort Gold stock logo
GLLGLL 90-day performance
ProShares UltraShort Gold
$26.92 +0.66 (+2.51%)
As of 02:36 PM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$15.60
$45.92
Dividend Yield
0.00%
Assets Under Management
$109.44 million
Add to Watchlist
For investors anticipating a continued decline to the price of gold, ETFs also offer the potential for inverse exposure. A riskier play than GLD due to its use of leverage, the ProShares UltraShort Gold Fund NYSEARCA: GLL is one of a small number of ways to bet against gold in the ETF space.

Utilizing futures rather than bullion, GLL aims for -2x the daily price of gold. As a leveraged fund, it resets daily, and holding GLL for longer than a single day will skew results.

However, those anticipating a very short-term decline in gold prices and willing to take a risk—leveraged funds also amplify losses as well as returns—might keep this fund in mind, despite its higher expense ratio of 1.26%.

How Gold Mining Stocks May Fit In

Gold mining stocks offer another type of exposure to gold, albeit an indirect one. These companies are typically closely tied to the performance of gold, and share prices often mimic gold bullion to some degree. However, operational success, production costs, reserve status and quality, management, and many other factors can also impact the share price of a gold miner.

Newmont Today

Newmont Corporation stock logo
NEMNEM 90-day performance
Newmont
$94.88 -1.25 (-1.30%)
As of 02:36 PM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$55.37
$134.88
Dividend Yield
1.10%
P/E Ratio
12.30
Price Target
$140.50
Add to Watchlist
Newmont Corp. NYSE: NEM is a very popular choice, not only because it is consistently one of the largest gold companies in the world both in terms of output and market capitalization, but also because of its performance record.

In Q1 2026, for instance, the company reported 46% year-over-year (YOY) revenue growth and a solid earnings beat, helping to drive a $6-billion share repurchase program.

Of course, this all took place while the gold rally still had momentum.

A host of smaller firms have a distinct risk/reward profile from the larger, diversified gold producers like Newmont.

Aura Minerals Today

Aura Minerals Inc. stock logo
AUGOAUGO 90-day performance
Aura Minerals
$63.04 -1.04 (-1.62%)
As of 02:36 PM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$22.24
$110.32
Dividend Yield
4.95%
P/E Ratio
58.32
Price Target
$67.60
Add to Watchlist
Aura Minerals NASDAQ: AUGO, for instance, is much smaller at only about $5 billion in market cap, but this firm still has mounting analyst support, including strong projected earnings growth of nearly 41% in the coming year.

If gold prices rebound, AUGO could be positioned for especially impressive returns. On the other hand, smaller companies may face more significant operational risks—having fewer mining locations, for instance, can leave a firm exposed to financial dangers should an accident or other unforeseen development halt production.

All told, investors must make a determination as to whether gold will continue to fall or if a rebound is in short order. A combination of methods of building exposure can help to diversify and mitigate risk; however, even if the price of the metal remains volatile.

Should You Invest $1,000 in SPDR Gold Shares Right Now?

Before you consider SPDR Gold Shares, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SPDR Gold Shares wasn't on the list.

While SPDR Gold Shares currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

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Nathan Reiff
About The Author

Nathan Reiff

Contributing Author

Learn More about Nathan Reiff
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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)N/A$369.12-1.2%N/AN/AN/AN/A
Aura Minerals (AUGO)
3.7523 of 5 stars		$63.04-1.6%4.95%58.36Hold$67.60
Newmont (NEM)
4.9127 of 5 stars		$94.84-1.3%1.10%12.30Moderate Buy$140.50
ProShares UltraShort Gold (GLL)N/A$26.932.5%N/AN/AN/AN/A
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

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