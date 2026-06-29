Gold’s 2026 Rally Has Cracked—Is It Time to Buy the Pullback?

Gold notched a notable turn in June, slipping into negative year-to-date territory after a sharp pullback from its January peak. The decline marked a sharp break from the metal’s powerful 12-month rally, as a stronger U.S. dollar, higher Treasury yields, easing safe-haven demand tied to the Iran conflict, and lingering inflation concerns all appeared to weigh on prices.

For investors, the question has pivoted from "how long will the rally last?" to "is this a normal correction—and, if so, is it a buying opportunity or a signal that further declines are on the way?" Fundamentally, gold still offers some vital diversification benefits, and many of the underlying reasons to seek out gold (fiscal deficits, uncertainty surrounding inflation, geopolitical turmoil) still remain. A comparison of several different means of building exposure to gold may be an instructive approach for investors on the fence in mid-2026.

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Bullion or ETF Exposure?

While gold bullion provides the benefits of direct ownership and a lack of company-specific risk, most investors find its illiquidity, as well as the costs of storage and insurance, to be prohibitive.

SPDR Gold Shares Today GLD SPDR Gold Shares $369.18 -4.45 (-1.19%) 52-Week Range $300.95 ▼ $509.70 Assets Under Management $131.55 billion Add to Watchlist

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) provide an easy means of accessing gold and tracking the spot price of the metal, less a modest expense ratio.

The SPDR Gold Shares NYSEARCA: GLD is (pardon the pun) the gold standard among spot gold ETFs.

As the first U.S.-traded gold fund and the first fund to be backed by a physical asset, it not only established the trend but has continued to dominate: the fund has close to $132 billion in assets under management.

While the expense ratio of this fund of 0.40% is higher than the fees for many other ETFs across themes and strategies, the reality is that this expense is still likely lower than the cost of storing and protecting gold bullion for most investors.

ProShares UltraShort Gold Today GLL ProShares UltraShort Gold $26.92 +0.66 (+2.51%) 52-Week Range $15.60 ▼ $45.92 Dividend Yield 0.00% Assets Under Management $109.44 million Add to Watchlist

For investors anticipating a continued decline to the price of gold, ETFs also offer the potential for inverse exposure. A riskier play than GLD due to its use of leverage, the ProShares UltraShort Gold Fund NYSEARCA: GLL is one of a small number of ways to bet against gold in the ETF space.

Utilizing futures rather than bullion, GLL aims for -2x the daily price of gold. As a leveraged fund, it resets daily, and holding GLL for longer than a single day will skew results.

However, those anticipating a very short-term decline in gold prices and willing to take a risk—leveraged funds also amplify losses as well as returns—might keep this fund in mind, despite its higher expense ratio of 1.26%.

How Gold Mining Stocks May Fit In

Gold mining stocks offer another type of exposure to gold, albeit an indirect one. These companies are typically closely tied to the performance of gold, and share prices often mimic gold bullion to some degree. However, operational success, production costs, reserve status and quality, management, and many other factors can also impact the share price of a gold miner.

Newmont Today NEM Newmont $94.88 -1.25 (-1.30%) 52-Week Range $55.37 ▼ $134.88 Dividend Yield 1.10% P/E Ratio 12.30 Price Target $140.50 Add to Watchlist

Newmont Corp. NYSE: NEM is a very popular choice, not only because it is consistently one of the largest gold companies in the world both in terms of output and market capitalization, but also because of its performance record.

In Q1 2026, for instance, the company reported 46% year-over-year (YOY) revenue growth and a solid earnings beat, helping to drive a $6-billion share repurchase program.

Of course, this all took place while the gold rally still had momentum.

A host of smaller firms have a distinct risk/reward profile from the larger, diversified gold producers like Newmont.

Aura Minerals Today AUGO Aura Minerals $63.04 -1.04 (-1.62%) 52-Week Range $22.24 ▼ $110.32 Dividend Yield 4.95% P/E Ratio 58.32 Price Target $67.60 Add to Watchlist

Aura Minerals NASDAQ: AUGO , for instance, is much smaller at only about $5 billion in market cap, but this firm still has mounting analyst support , including strong projected earnings growth of nearly 41% in the coming year.

If gold prices rebound, AUGO could be positioned for especially impressive returns. On the other hand, smaller companies may face more significant operational risks—having fewer mining locations, for instance, can leave a firm exposed to financial dangers should an accident or other unforeseen development halt production.

All told, investors must make a determination as to whether gold will continue to fall or if a rebound is in short order. A combination of methods of building exposure can help to diversify and mitigate risk; however, even if the price of the metal remains volatile.

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