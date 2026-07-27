Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Up 8% - Still a Buy?

Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC - Get Free Report) shares shot up 8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.90 and last traded at $24.0270. 209,455 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,657,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNXC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research lowered Concentrix from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Concentrix from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Concentrix from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Concentrix from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Concentrix currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $32.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CNXC

Concentrix Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Concentrix had a positive return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 13.16%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Concentrix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.830-11.180 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.770 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Concentrix Corporation will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. Concentrix's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Concentrix news, major shareholder Bruxelles Lambert Groupe sold 6,000,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $133,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,773,667 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $61,714,090.75. The trade was a 68.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concentrix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kopernik Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 1st quarter worth about $44,523,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,305,469 shares of the company's stock valued at $226,252,000 after acquiring an additional 875,556 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Concentrix by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,927,196 shares of the company's stock worth $121,713,000 after acquiring an additional 714,604 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Concentrix by 171.4% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,076,413 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,451,000 after purchasing an additional 679,749 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Concentrix by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,491,270 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,588,000 after purchasing an additional 551,778 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Inc NASDAQ: CNXC is a global business services company specializing in customer engagement solutions and technology‐driven business process outsourcing. The firm’s offerings encompass customer care delivered across voice and digital channels, back‐office processing, analytics and consulting, and automated workflow management. By integrating proprietary platforms, strategic partnerships and advanced automation, Concentrix helps clients enhance customer experiences and streamline operations.

Its capabilities extend to digital marketing and technology implementation, leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics to optimize customer journeys.

Further Reading

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