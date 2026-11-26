Representative Kevin Hern (Republican-Oklahoma) recently sold shares of ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML. In a filing disclosed on November 24th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in ASML stock on November 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "HERN FAMILY FOUNDATION" account.

Representative Kevin Hern also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of Rockwell Automation NYSE: ROK on 11/17/2026.

on 11/17/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Cummins NYSE: CMI on 11/16/2026.

on 11/16/2026. Sold $100,001 - $250,000 in shares of Rockwell Automation NYSE: ROK on 11/16/2026.

on 11/16/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Phillips 66 NYSE: PSX on 11/10/2026.

on 11/10/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX on 11/10/2026.

on 11/10/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Accelleron Industries OTCMKTS: ACLLY on 11/10/2026.

on 11/10/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Eaton NYSE: ETN on 11/10/2026.

on 11/10/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Intel NASDAQ: INTC on 11/9/2026.

on 11/9/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of ASML NASDAQ: ASML on 10/23/2026.

on 10/23/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX on 10/23/2026.

Get ASML alerts: Sign Up

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock opened at $1,303.08 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average is $1,609.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,600.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $502.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.80. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $1,010.01 and a 1 year high of $1,999.96.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 27th. The semiconductor company reported $14.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 64.24% and a net margin of 34.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 46.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th were given a dividend of $2.1077 per share. This represents a $8.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 27th. This is a drop from ASML's previous quarterly dividend of $2.1507. ASML's dividend payout ratio is currently 17.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, September 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ASML from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $2,100.00 price target on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $2,204.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. NBH Bank bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. bought a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting ASML

These are some of the ASML stories that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: ETFs bought a reported $76.9 million of ASML shares on Nov. 23, with 12 funds buying and four selling, indicating institutional demand. ETFs Are Buying ASML

ETFs bought a reported $76.9 million of ASML shares on Nov. 23, with 12 funds buying and four selling, indicating institutional demand. Negative Sentiment: The proposed U.S. MATCH Act could pressure the Netherlands to further restrict ASML’s China-bound equipment sales or face U.S. restrictions. Dutch lawmakers have warned the bill could harm ASML and the Dutch economy, but the legislative risk remains: analysts estimate China accounts for roughly 20% of ASML’s expected sales this year. Potential U.S. Chip Export Controls

The proposed U.S. MATCH Act could pressure the Netherlands to further restrict ASML’s China-bound equipment sales or face U.S. restrictions. Dutch lawmakers have warned the bill could harm ASML and the Dutch economy, but the legislative risk remains: analysts estimate China accounts for roughly 20% of ASML’s expected sales this year. Negative Sentiment: Concern about the proposed curbs coincided with a broader semiconductor-stock selloff, adding to pressure on ASML as investors reassessed its China exposure. ASML and Export-Curb Concerns

About Representative Hern

Kevin Hern (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Oklahoma's 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on November 13, 2018. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Hern (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Oklahoma's 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Kevin Hern went into business as a McDonald's franchisee in 1999. He acquired 10 McDonald's franchises by 2012. He served on the McDonald's National Leadership Team for 13 years, including the tax policy team, the insurance corporation, and as chairman of the economics team. From 2011 to 2015, he was chairman of the finance committee of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. is a Netherlands-based technology company that develops and manufactures lithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Its equipment helps chipmakers print intricate circuit patterns onto silicon wafers, a core step in making processors, memory and other integrated circuits. The company supplies extreme ultraviolet (EUV) and deep ultraviolet (DUV) lithography systems, along with related software, metrology and inspection tools, upgrades and maintenance services. ASML works with semiconductor manufacturers and technology partners around the world.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ASML, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ASML wasn't on the list.

While ASML currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates. Get This Free Report