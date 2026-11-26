Representative Kevin Hern (Republican-Oklahoma) recently sold shares of Cummins Inc. NYSE: CMI. In a filing disclosed on November 24th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Cummins stock on November 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "HERN FAMILY REVOCABLE TRUST" account.

Representative Kevin Hern also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of Rockwell Automation NYSE: ROK on 11/17/2026.

on 11/17/2026. Sold $100,001 - $250,000 in shares of Rockwell Automation NYSE: ROK on 11/16/2026.

on 11/16/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Phillips 66 NYSE: PSX on 11/10/2026.

on 11/10/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX on 11/10/2026.

on 11/10/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Accelleron Industries OTCMKTS: ACLLY on 11/10/2026.

on 11/10/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Eaton NYSE: ETN on 11/10/2026.

on 11/10/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of ASML NASDAQ: ASML on 11/9/2026.

on 11/9/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Intel NASDAQ: INTC on 11/9/2026.

on 11/9/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of ASML NASDAQ: ASML on 10/23/2026.

on 10/23/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX on 10/23/2026.

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Cummins Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $421.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $400.51 and a 1 year high of $737.76. The firm's 50-day moving average is $496.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $590.25. The stock has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $8.20 by $0.05. Cummins had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.59 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 29.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Cummins's dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cummins

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 1.0% in the first quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the company's stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company's stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 660 shares of the company's stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Ariadne Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 415 shares of the company's stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Sonoma Allocations LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sonoma Allocations LLC now owns 824 shares of the company's stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMI. CICC Research initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $781.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $600.00 to $465.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Cummins from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Freedom Broker cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $800.00 to $720.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Cummins from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $643.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cummins

About Representative Hern

Kevin Hern (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Oklahoma's 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on November 13, 2018. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Hern (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Oklahoma's 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Kevin Hern went into business as a McDonald's franchisee in 1999. He acquired 10 McDonald's franchises by 2012. He served on the McDonald's National Leadership Team for 13 years, including the tax policy team, the insurance corporation, and as chairman of the economics team. From 2011 to 2015, he was chairman of the finance committee of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc. is a global power technology company founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana. It designs, manufactures, distributes and services engines and power systems for commercial vehicles, industrial equipment, generators and other applications. The company also supplies components and related technologies, including filtration, aftertreatment, turbochargers and powertrain systems. Through its Accelera business, Cummins develops zero-emissions technologies such as battery systems, fuel cells and electrolyzers.

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