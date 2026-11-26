Representative Kevin Hern (Republican-Oklahoma) recently sold shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC NYSE: ETN. In a filing disclosed on November 24th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Eaton stock on November 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "KEVIN HERN TRADITIONAL IRA" account.

Representative Kevin Hern also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of Rockwell Automation NYSE: ROK on 11/17/2026.

on 11/17/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Cummins NYSE: CMI on 11/16/2026.

on 11/16/2026. Sold $100,001 - $250,000 in shares of Rockwell Automation NYSE: ROK on 11/16/2026.

on 11/16/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Phillips 66 NYSE: PSX on 11/10/2026.

on 11/10/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX on 11/10/2026.

on 11/10/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Accelleron Industries OTCMKTS: ACLLY on 11/10/2026.

on 11/10/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of ASML NASDAQ: ASML on 11/9/2026.

on 11/9/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Intel NASDAQ: INTC on 11/9/2026.

on 11/9/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of ASML NASDAQ: ASML on 10/23/2026.

on 10/23/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX on 10/23/2026.

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Eaton Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of ETN opened at $317.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $388.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.91. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a one year low of $301.43 and a one year high of $478.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.14. Eaton had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 13.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Eaton's payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

Trending Headlines about Eaton

Here are a few of the latest headlines about ETN:

Neutral Sentiment: Baird lowered its price target to $375 from $485 but maintained a positive Outperform rating. The cut may weigh on sentiment, while the retained rating signals the analyst still sees potential in the shares. Report on Baird’s Eaton price-target change

Baird lowered its price target to $375 from $485 but maintained a positive Outperform rating. The cut may weigh on sentiment, while the retained rating signals the analyst still sees potential in the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Insider David Foster bought 150 shares, a modest purchase that may offer some reassurance but is unlikely by itself to materially change the investment outlook. Report on Eaton insider purchase

Insider David Foster bought 150 shares, a modest purchase that may offer some reassurance but is unlikely by itself to materially change the investment outlook. Negative Sentiment: Broader selling in AI and data-center infrastructure stocks, along with valuation concerns and profit-taking, has pressured Eaton. One market analysis said there was no major new company-specific negative announcement behind the decline. Analysis of factors weighing on Eaton shares

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David Foster bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $346.24 per share, for a total transaction of $69,248.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 6,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,328,464. The trade was a 3.07% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald Johnson bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $338.82 per share, with a total value of $101,646.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,129 shares in the company, valued at $721,347.78. This trade represents a 16.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 950 shares of company stock valued at $316,223. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 45.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at $1,800,310,000. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,532,085 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $658,692,000 after buying an additional 49,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the topic of several research reports. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Eaton from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $475.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $386.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $471.18.

View Our Latest Report on Eaton

About Representative Hern

Kevin Hern (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Oklahoma's 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on November 13, 2018. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Hern (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Oklahoma's 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Kevin Hern went into business as a McDonald's franchisee in 1999. He acquired 10 McDonald's franchises by 2012. He served on the McDonald's National Leadership Team for 13 years, including the tax policy team, the insurance corporation, and as chairman of the economics team. From 2011 to 2015, he was chairman of the finance committee of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.

About Eaton

Eaton is a global power management company that develops products and services for managing electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. Its offerings include electrical distribution and control equipment, circuit protection, backup power systems, aerospace components, and solutions for commercial and industrial vehicles. The company serves customers across industries including utilities, data centers, buildings, manufacturing, transportation and aerospace. Its products and services support applications ranging from electrical infrastructure and power quality to aircraft systems and vehicle electrification.

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