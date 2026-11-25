Senator Ted Cruz (Republican-Texas) recently sold part of their stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. NYSE: GS. In a filing disclosed on November 20th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $250,001 and $500,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group stock on November 11th.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 2.1%

GS opened at $806.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.29. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $777.99 and a 1-year high of $1,153.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $897.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $953.08.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The investment management company reported $17.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $12.86 by $4.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $18.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.25 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 71.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,325.00 to $1,175.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Freedom Broker upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $1,100.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $1,052.04.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GS

Key Stories Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are a few of the latest stories about GS:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman is reportedly arranging a record $44 billion SpaceX GPU and equipment financing deal. Large financing and advisory mandates could support fee income and reinforce the firm’s role in AI infrastructure funding. Article: How SpaceX GPU Financing At Goldman Sachs Has Changed Its Investment Story

Goldman is reportedly arranging a record $44 billion SpaceX GPU and equipment financing deal. Large financing and advisory mandates could support fee income and reinforce the firm’s role in AI infrastructure funding. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman is reportedly nearing a $1.5 billion private-credit secondaries transaction tied to assets from one of its non-traded BDCs. The deal indicates activity in private-credit markets, but the report gives limited information about Goldman’s economics; reported pricing is 94.75. Article: Goldman Sachs closing on $1.5B private credit secondaries deal

Goldman is reportedly nearing a $1.5 billion private-credit secondaries transaction tied to assets from one of its non-traded BDCs. The deal indicates activity in private-credit markets, but the report gives limited information about Goldman’s economics; reported pricing is 94.75. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman is reportedly advising a SpaceX special committee on a possible all-stock merger with Tesla. A major deal could generate advisory fees, but the transaction remains speculative and no terms are confirmed. Article: Goldman, Morgan Stanley and Evercore Are Advising on What Could Be the Biggest Deal Ever

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CEO David Solomon sold 12,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $910.72, for a total transaction of $10,928,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 159,180 shares of the company's stock, valued at $144,968,409.60. The trade was a 7.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ericka Leslie sold 250 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.25, for a total value of $222,562.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,710 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,534,577.50. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $11,380,508 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Strive Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 316.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC now owns 25 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 188.9% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 26 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company's stock.

About Senator Cruz

Ted Cruz (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Texas. He assumed office on January 3, 2013. His current term ends on January 3, 2031. Cruz (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Texas. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Cruz was born in Calgary in Alberta, Canada, where his parents were working in the Alberta oil fields. In 1974 they returned to the Houston area. Cruz graduated from Second Baptist High School as valedictorian in 1988. He earned his B.A. in Public Policy from Princeton University in 1992. He went on to receive his J.D. from Harvard Law School in 1995. Cruz then worked in the following positions in the law field: law clerk to Chief Justice of the United States William Rehnquist, associate deputy attorney general for the U.S. Department of Justice and director of the Office of Policy Planning for the Federal Trade Commission. Cruz served as Solicitor General of Texas from 2003 to 2008. In this role he was the youngest Solicitor General in the nation, as well as the longest-serving and first Hispanic Solicitor General in the state. Among his accomplishments, Cruz argued 40 oral arguments, including nine before the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is a global financial services firm founded in 1869 and headquartered in New York City. It serves corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals across major financial markets worldwide. The company's businesses include investment banking, global markets, and asset and wealth management. Its services include advising on mergers and acquisitions and other strategic transactions, helping clients raise capital, facilitating trading and risk management, and managing investments and wealth for institutions and individuals.

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