CONMED (CNMD) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect CONMED to announce earnings of $1.10 per share and revenue of $337.5960 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 4.00%.The company had revenue of $317.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $310.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CONMED to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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CONMED Stock Performance

NYSE:CNMD opened at $41.90 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $36.09 and its 200 day moving average is $38.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.29. CONMED has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $56.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNMD. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on CONMED in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of CONMED from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $39.00 price objective on shares of CONMED in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CONMED in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of CONMED in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CONMED

Institutional Trading of CONMED

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 19.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,199 shares of the company's stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in CONMED by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,354 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in CONMED by 5.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 82,686 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CONMED by 34.6% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 22,505 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in CONMED in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation NYSE: CNMD is a global medical technology company headquartered in Utica, New York. Founded in 1970, CONMED develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of surgical devices and accessories for minimally invasive procedures. The company's product line supports surgeons and healthcare providers in specialties including orthopedics, general surgery, gastroenterology and gynecology.

CONMED operates two principal segments: Orthopedics, and Visualization & Energy.

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