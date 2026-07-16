ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) Projected to Release Earnings on Thursday

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share and revenue of $121.5480 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 13.21%.The firm had revenue of $116.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $119.59 million. On average, analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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ConnectOne Bancorp Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of CNOB stock opened at $33.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.05. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.07 and a 12-month high of $33.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.32 and a 200-day moving average of $28.70.

ConnectOne Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is an increase from ConnectOne Bancorp's previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. ConnectOne Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is 45.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNOB shares. Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConnectOne Bancorp presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $35.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNOB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConnectOne Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNOB. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 728.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 791.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,553 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 707.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,440 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp is a New Jersey‐based bank holding company whose primary subsidiary, ConnectOne Bank, offers a suite of commercial banking services to small and medium‐sized businesses, professionals and individuals. Established in 2005 and headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, the company seeks to deliver customized lending and deposit solutions through a network of branches across northern New Jersey and the New York metropolitan area.

The company's lending portfolio centers on commercial real estate financing, construction lending, owner‐occupied real estate loans and working capital lines of credit.

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