ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy producer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.34, Zacks reports. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $15.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. ConocoPhillips's revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from ConocoPhillips' conference call:

Strong first-quarter cash generation with $2.4 billion of free cash flow, $5.4 billion of CFO and $2 billion returned to shareholders (US$1B dividend, US$1B buybacks), and management reiterates its commitment to return 45% of CFO to shareholders.

Strong first-quarter cash generation with of free cash flow, of CFO and returned to shareholders (US$1B dividend, US$1B buybacks), and management reiterates its commitment to return to shareholders. Material operational progress in Alaska and the Lower 48 — Willow is reported ~ 50% complete (gravel/planner scope finished and fuel/power connections imminent) and the company completed a 4‑well exploration program that management says strengthens the long‑term low‑cost supply outlook and supports the $7B free‑cash‑flow inflection by 2029.

Material operational progress in Alaska and the Lower 48 — Willow is reported ~ (gravel/planner scope finished and fuel/power connections imminent) and the company completed a 4‑well exploration program that management says strengthens the long‑term low‑cost supply outlook and supports the $7B free‑cash‑flow inflection by 2029. LNG commercialization and assets de‑risking — Port Arthur LNG remains on track for first LNG next year and a third‑party tolling agreement in Equatorial Guinea extends the life of EG LNG into the 2030s, which management says benefits from a structurally tighter global LNG market.

LNG commercialization and assets de‑risking — Port Arthur LNG remains on track for first LNG next year and a third‑party tolling agreement in Equatorial Guinea extends the life of EG LNG into the 2030s, which management says benefits from a structurally tighter global LNG market. Updated 2026 framework reflects geopolitical uncertainty: midpoint production guidance moved to ~2.31 MMboe/d (Q2 midpoint ~2.20 MMboe/d excluding Qatar), CapEx guidance tightened to $12–12.5 billion (modest +$250M midpoint for added Permian activity), and management remains largely unhedged on oil and LNG, leaving exposure to macro volatility.

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ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.7%

COP stock traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $126.10. 11,943,042 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,159,807. The company has a market capitalization of $153.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.22. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $84.28 and a fifty-two week high of $135.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. ConocoPhillips's payout ratio is 53.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Capital One Financial lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $132.44.

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Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 6,994 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $888,657.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,488.70. The trade was a 56.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 34,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $4,128,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 17,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,090,689.92. This represents a 66.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 734,891 shares of company stock valued at $93,345,692. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TMB Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,345 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 562,517 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $50,252,000 after buying an additional 15,192 shares in the last quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Blue Sparrow LLC DE bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,467,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company's stock.

More ConocoPhillips News

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ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips NYSE: COP is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company's activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

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