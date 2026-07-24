Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Given New $45.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. BTIG Research's target price indicates a potential upside of 30.25% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CCSI. Weiss Ratings raised Consensus Cloud Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Consensus Cloud Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $38.33.

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Consensus Cloud Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCSI opened at $34.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $635.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.56. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $41.40.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $88.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $87.34 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 5,736.13%. Consensus Cloud Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.430-1.530 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Elaine Healy sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $137,080.00. Following the sale, the director owned 27,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,839.66. This trade represents a 12.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consensus Cloud Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCSI. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,978 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,793 shares of the company's stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions NASDAQ: CCSI is a provider of cloud consulting and managed services focused on helping organizations accelerate digital transformation. The company specializes in designing, deploying and supporting cloud architectures that leverage leading public and private cloud platforms, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS), platform as a service (PaaS) and software as a service (SaaS) environments. Its end-to-end approach encompasses strategy, implementation and ongoing optimization to align technology investments with business objectives.

The firm’s core offerings include cloud migration and deployment, application modernization, data analytics and cybersecurity solutions.

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