Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Stock Price Down 4.6% - Time to Sell?

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1,860.00 and last traded at $1,885.00. Approximately 1,547 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 10,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,975.01.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNSWF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Constellation Software in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Constellation Software from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Constellation Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Constellation Software from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Constellation Software in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Analysis on CNSWF

Constellation Software Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 54.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,991.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1,937.92.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $24.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $25.16 by ($0.46). Constellation Software had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 47.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.14 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Software Inc. will post 118.53 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software is a diversified software company that acquires, manages and builds mission-critical software businesses serving a wide range of specialized industries. Its primary focus is on vertical market software, delivering tailored solutions for sectors such as public transit, healthcare, utilities, construction and hospitality. Through its decentralized operating model, Constellation harnesses the expertise of individual business units to develop, implement and support software products that address specific customer needs.

Founded in 1995 by Mark Leonard and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Constellation Software has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions.

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