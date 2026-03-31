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Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Given New C$4,250.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Constellation Software logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • UBS Group cut its price target on Constellation Software from C$4,500 to C$4,250, implying roughly a 73% upside from the stock's prior close.
  • Analyst consensus remains positive: five Buys and two Holds produce a "Moderate Buy" consensus with an average target of C$4,195, while the stock trades near C$2,454 with a C$52.0B market cap and a high P/E (~101.6), underscoring valuation tension versus analyst targets.
  • Interested in Constellation Software? Here are five stocks we like better.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at UBS Group from C$4,500.00 to C$4,250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group's target price suggests a potential upside of 73.19% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CSU. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,600.00 to C$4,200.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reduced their price objective on Constellation Software from C$4,688.00 to C$4,610.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$4,000.00 to C$4,100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Constellation Software from C$4,300.00 to C$3,700.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Constellation Software from C$3,200.00 to C$3,400.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$4,195.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Constellation Software

Constellation Software Stock Performance

TSE:CSU traded up C$67.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$2,454.00. 24,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Constellation Software has a 52-week low of C$2,196.00 and a 52-week high of C$5,300.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.61, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.33. The company's 50 day moving average price is C$2,540.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3,187.83.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported C$7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 4.40%.The firm had revenue of C$4.19 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Software will post 55.4616354 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Software is an international provider of market-leading software and services to a number of industries. Our mission is to acquire, manage and build market-leading software businesses that develop specialized, mission-critical software solutions to address the specific needs of our particular industries. Our company was founded in 1995 to assemble a portfolio of vertical market software companies that have the potential to be leaders in their particular market. Since then, we have grown rapidly through a combination of acquisitions and organic growth, and established a strong constellation of companies with a large, diverse customer base.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Constellation Software (TSE:CSU)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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